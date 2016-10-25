Baker Hughes posts bigger loss on impairment charges

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss due to impairment charges.
Net loss attributable to Baker Hughes widened to $429 million, or $1 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $159 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company said it recorded after-tax charges of $365 million related to asset impairments, restructuring, litigation settlements and goodwill impairment.
Revenue fell 37.8 percent to $2.35 billion.
In May, Baker Hughes and Halliburton Co scrapped their long-stalled deal - valued at about $35 billion when it was announced in 2014 - due to opposition from U.S. and European antitrust regulators. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.