Baker Hughes sees U.S. rig count flat in Q1 vs end-2012

Jan 23 Baker Hughes Inc said on Wednesday it expects the U.S. rig count to remain flat in the first quarter compared with the end of 2012, before rising throughout the rest of the year.

Outside North America, the world's third-largest oilfield services provider said it sees the drilling rig count rising by 7 percent - leaving out the Iraq rigs that only became part of the total in mid-2012.

