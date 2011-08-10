New Issue-Baker Hughes sells $750 mln in notes

Aug 10 Baker Hughes Inc ( BHI.N ) on Wednesday sold $750 million of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $500 million.

Bank of America and JPMorgan were the joint active bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BAKER HUGHES INC AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3.20 PCT MATURITY 8/15/2021 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.796 FIRST PAY 2/15/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 3.224 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/17/2011 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 108 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS