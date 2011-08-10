版本:
New Issue-Baker Hughes sells $750 mln in notes

  Aug 10 Baker Hughes Inc (BHI.N) on Wednesday
sold $750 million of notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
  The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $500 million.
  Bank of America and JPMorgan were the joint active
bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: BAKER HUGHES INC
AMT $750 MLN      COUPON 3.20 PCT     MATURITY 8/15/2021 
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 99.796    FIRST PAY 2/15/2012
MOODY'S A2        YIELD 3.224 PCT     SETTLEMENT 8/17/2011
S&P SINGLE-A      SPREAD 108 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS

