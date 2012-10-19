版本:
2012年 10月 19日

BRIEF-Baker Hughes sees 2012 int'l rig count growth of 3 pct

Oct 19 Baker Hughes Inc : * CFO says expects average North America rig count to be down 1 percent in 2012 * CFO says reduces full-year 2012 international rig count growth forecast to 3

percent * CEO says expects about a 25 percent reduction in 2013 capital expenditure

