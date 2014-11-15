Oil price drop, merger talks feed energy sector deal speculation

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 14 Talks that could lead to
oilfield services provider Halliburton Co buying rival
Baker Hughes Inc may herald increased deal-making in the
energy business as companies bet on a protracted drop in oil
prices, industry bankers said.
Competing service companies including National Oilwell Varco
Inc and Weatherford International may also be
targets, bankers and lawyers said. In any deal, the incentives
will be the same: consolidation would allow them to better
weather the downturn and resist pressure from oil producers to
slash prices.
The Baker Hughes/Halliburton talks have stalled after the
companies weren't able to agree on issues including price,
people familiar with the matter said Friday.
As oil prices fall, oil field service companies get
squeezed, one industry lawyer said. That's because when prices
fall far enough, it's no longer economical to get oil out of the
ground. If it's too expensive to drill, there's no need to pay
an oilfield service company. "The services guys are the last
marginal dollar," the lawyer said.
While services companies are likely to feel the effect of
lower oil prices sooner, overleveraged exploration and
production companies may also be pushed to do deals over the
medium term, bankers said. Such companies could include Apache
Corp, Hess Corp, Marathon Oil Corp or
Devon Energy Corp, bankers said.
Those four exploration companies along with the oil services
companies including Baker Hughes, all have market values that
range between about $20 billion and $31 billion.
In the end, price expectations will decide whether upstream
exploration and production companies turn into sellers. If
sellers' management believe the oil price will rebound fairly
soon, sellers would wait until then, hurting chances for large
deals. Brent crude traded at $79.60 a barrel on Friday, down
from $115.06 on June 19.
Until prices stabilize, exploration and production company
deals will likely remain asset-level deals in distressed
situations such as Samson Resources' sale of its Bakken assets.
"Certainly there will be instances where you will find more
compromised balance sheet operators possibly being more inclined
to sell their entire position," said Ted Harper, a fund manager
at Frost Investment Advisors LLC in Houston.
Not all will be targets, he said. Some exploration and
production companies will seek to buy at a discount additional
potential reserves near where they are already drilling "to
enhance returns from existing production," he said.
Because exploration and production companies will slow or
stop drilling if they are not making money, there is enormous
pricing pressure on oil field services providers as oil prices
fall.
Indeed, the tumbling price may have pushed the companies
into a dialog, especially if Halliburton's management believes
that oil prices could remain low for some time.
While Halliburton "has first mover advantage" in its bid to
acquire Baker Hughes, "it's common knowledge that Schlumberger
made a run at Baker Hughes years ago to plug a major hole in
(well) completions. That hole remains unfilled," Bill Herbert,
oilfield analyst at energy-focused investment bank Simmons & Co
told clients on Friday.
"Further, GE is lurking in the shadows as well,
manufacturing cultures are comparable," said Herbert. General
Electric Co. has a large oil and gas business.
While another bidder for Baker Hughes may not emerge,
oilfield services companies and private equity firms will be
looking to buy up any Baker Hughes business units shed to meet
antitrust requirements if the Halliburton deal goes through,
bankers said.
"There is going to be reasonably competitive bidding on the
part of the General Electrics, the National Oilwell Varcos and
some of the midcap players," said Frost's Harper.
