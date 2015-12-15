U.S. not satisfied with Halliburton-Baker Hughes deal plan -Bloomberg

Dec 15 U.S. antitrust officials are not
satisfied with Halliburton Co's proposals to get
clearance for its proposed acquisition of Baker Hughes Inc
and are not expected to make a decision until next year,
Bloomberg reported, citing a source.
The deal is likely to close in 2016 instead of this year as
talks with U.S. regulators continue, Halliburton acting Chief
Financial Officer Christian Garcia said at Wells Fargo's Energy
Symposium last week. (bloom.bg/1YdLjtH)
The oilfield service companies had agreed to divest $5.2
billion in overlapping businesses to address concerns that the
merger would lead to higher prices and less innovation.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)