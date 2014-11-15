Halliburton mulls hostile Baker Hughes bid as talks end - sources

Nov 14 Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co
is mulling a hostile bid for smaller peer Baker Hughes
Inc after the latter pulled out of talks on Friday, two
people familiar with the discussions said.
The companies have so far failed to agree on a price and
other key issues such as how to address antitrust concerns, the
people said. However, Baker Hughes could still return to the
negotiating table, one of the people added.
The latest development, first reported by Bloomberg News
after the stock market closed, would start another chapter in a
strained takeover courtship to create the second largest
drilling, logistics and well services provider.
Halliburton first approached Baker Hughes more than a month
ago and considered making an unsolicited bid because Baker
Hughes was reluctant to engage, a third person familiar with the
matter said last week.
All the sources asked not to be identified because the talks
are private.
Halliburton shares edged down 0.3 percent after ending 1.3
percent higher at $55.08. Baker Hughes fell 2.5 percent from its
closing price of $59.89, also on the New York Stock Exchange.
Halliburton has considered proposing a slate of directors to
Baker Hughes' board, one of the first two sources said. The
deadline for such nominations expires on Friday.
Halliburton and Baker Hughes declined to comment.
A merged company would be worth $67 billion and have 140,000
employees. But it would be only half the size of industry leader
Schlumberger, which has a market capitalization of $125
billion.
If a deal were struck, the companies could well have to sell
assets to convince regulators they would not hurt competition,
said Seth Bloom, an attorney who is a former veteran of the U.S.
Department of Justice's antitrust division.
One of the sources said up to $7.5 billion in divestitures
was contemplated by the parties.
The last major deal in the energy industry, announced in
August and worth some $70 billion, was pipeline giant Kinder
Morgan Inc's move to fold its various units into a
single entity.
