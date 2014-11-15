UPDATE 1-Halliburton seeks to replace Baker Hughes board

(Adds details of the issues leading to stalled talks, comment
from Baker Hughes)
By Mike Stone
Nov 14 Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co
is seeking to replace the board of smaller peer Baker
Hughes Inc, as merger talks between the companies
stalled.
Baker Hughes said late on Friday that it had rejected
Halliburton's initial proposal, which was made more than a month
ago, in a deal that would create $2 billion in synergies after
divestitures.
"Baker Hughes is disappointed that Halliburton has chosen to
seek to replace the entire Baker Hughes board rather than
continue the private discussions between the parties," Chief
Executive Martin Craighead said in a statement.
The companies have so far failed to agree on a price and
other key issues such as how to address antitrust concerns,
people familiar with the discussions said.
Baker Hughes also said that Halliburton refused to increase
its first proposal after it had made a counter offer, in what is
already a strained takeover courtship.
However, Baker Hughes could still return to the negotiating
table, one of the people added.
Halliburton shares edged down 0.3 percent after ending 1.3
percent higher at $55.08. Baker Hughes fell 2.3 percent from its
closing price of $59.89, also on the New York Stock Exchange.
A merged company would be worth $67 billion and have 140,000
employees. But it would be only half the size of industry leader
Schlumberger, which has a market capitalization of $125
billion.
If a deal were struck, the companies could well have to sell
assets to convince regulators they would not hurt competition,
said Seth Bloom, an attorney who is a former veteran of the U.S.
Department of Justice's antitrust division.
One of the sources said up to $7.5 billion in divestitures
was contemplated by the parties.
The last major deal in the energy industry, announced in
August and worth some $70 billion, was pipeline giant Kinder
Morgan Inc's move to fold its various units into a
single entity.
