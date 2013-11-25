Baker Hughes begins to resume Iraq oilfield operations

HOUSTON Nov 25 Baker Hughes Inc is
preparing to resume operations in Iraq after protests in Basra
earlier this month prompted the U.S. oilfield services company
to stop work at the Rumaila field.
"We have initiated the resumption of operations," Derek
Mathieson, Baker Hughes' vice president of strategy and
corporate development told investors at an investor conference
on Friday.
"Within the coming weeks, we will be working toward becoming
fully operational," he said.
Baker Hughes has been working with local authorities to
ensure the safety of its workers and has received assurances
that there will be additional security forces, Mathieson said.
Iraq is an important part the oilfield service company's
growth strategy. Before the shutdown, that country was
contributing about $50 million a month to Baker Hughes' Middle
East Asia-Pacific region, Mathieson told investors.
Baker Hughes said on Nov. 11 it was suspending operations in
Iraq following a weekend protest at its facility near the
southern town of Basra.
Elsewhere on Nov. 11, angry Shi'ite Muslim workers and
tribesmen wrecked offices at a Schlumberger Ltd drilling
site in Rumaila North, also in the Basra region, accusing a
foreign security adviser of insulting their religion.
It was unclear whether the two events were linked.