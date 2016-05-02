REFILE-UPDATE 4-Halliburton and Baker Hughes scrap $28 bln merger

(Corrects spelling of oilfield in first paragraph)
By Mike Stone
May 1 Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co
and smaller rival Baker Hughes Inc announced the
termination of their $28 billion merger deal on Sunday after
opposition from U.S. and European antitrust regulators.
The tie-up would have brought together the world's No. 2 and
No. 3 oil services companies, raising concerns it would result
in higher prices in the sector. It is the latest example of a
large merger deal failing to make it to the finish line because
of antitrust hurdles.
"Challenges in obtaining remaining regulatory approvals and
general industry conditions that severely damaged deal economics
led to the conclusion that termination is the best course of
action," said Dave Lesar, chief executive of Halliburton.
The contract governing Halliburton's cash-and-stock
acquisition of Baker Hughes, which was valued at $34.6 billion
when it was announced in November 2014, and is now worth about
$28 billion, expired on Saturday without an agreement by the
companies to extend it, Reuters reported earlier on Sunday,
citing a person familiar with the matter.
Halliburton will pay Baker Hughes a $3.5 billion breakup fee
by Wednesday as a result of the deal falling apart.
The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit last month to
stop the merger, arguing it would leave only two dominant
suppliers in 20 business lines in the global well drilling and
oil construction services industry, with Schlumberger NV
being the other.
"The companies' decision to abandon this transaction - which
would have left many oilfield service markets in the hands of a
duopoly - is a victory for the U.S. economy and for all
Americans," U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said in a
statement on Sunday.
The European Commission also previously expressed concerns
that the deal might reduce competition and innovation.
The Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission, which
enforce U.S. antitrust law, have filed lawsuits to stop an
unusually high number of deals in the past 18 months. Lynch said
last month that the number of big and complex deals being
proposed made it "a unique moment in antitrust enforcement."
The collapse of Halliburton's acquisition of Baker Hughes
comes as both companies struggle to cope with the impact that
lower energy prices are having on their clients.
Last week, Baker Hughes reported a bigger-than-expected
first-quarter loss and warned that the rig count globally would
drop steadily through the end of the year because of fewer new
projects.
Halliburton said last month it cut more than 6,000 jobs in
the first quarter as revenue slumped 40.4 percent and it took a
$2.1 billion restructuring charge mainly for severance costs and
asset write-offs.
The merger's cancellation also represents a blow to the
investment bankers who advised the companies, as their fee,
typically in the range of a percentage point of a deal's value,
is largely predicated upon the transaction being completed.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc advised Baker Hughes, while
Credit Suisse Group AG was lead financial adviser to
Halliburton, with Bank of America Corp also advising.
