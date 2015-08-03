EU regulators suspend review of Halliburton, Baker Hughes

BRUSSELS Aug 3 European Union antitrust
regulators have suspended their review of Halliburton Co's
$35 billion bid for oilfield services rival Baker Hughes
Inc because the companies have failed to provide
sufficient data.
The European Commission, which had previously set an Aug. 27
deadline for its decision on the deal, will set a new deadline
once it receives the relevant information, a Commission
spokesman said on Monday.
Halliburton said on Sunday that the EU competition authority
had requested for information.
The deal has run into some opposition in the United States,
where regulators are concerned about possible higher prices and
less innovation, a source close to the investigation told
Reuters last month.
