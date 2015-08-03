EU regulators suspend review of Halliburton, Baker Hughes

BRUSSELS Aug 3 European Union antitrust regulators have suspended their review of Halliburton Co's $35 billion bid for oilfield services rival Baker Hughes Inc because the companies have failed to provide sufficient data.

The European Commission, which had previously set an Aug. 27 deadline for its decision on the deal, will set a new deadline once it receives the relevant information, a Commission spokesman said on Monday.

Halliburton said on Sunday that the EU competition authority had requested for information.

The deal has run into some opposition in the United States, where regulators are concerned about possible higher prices and less innovation, a source close to the investigation told Reuters last month. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)