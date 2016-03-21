UPDATE 1-Halliburton-Baker Hughes deal faces delay again, EU wants more info

(Adds details, background)
March 21 Oilfield services provider Halliburton
Co's plan to acquire smaller rival Baker Hughes
faces more delay after European Union antitrust regulators
halted their investigation into the $35 billion deal for the
second time.
The European Commission said the companies have yet to
provide an important piece of information.
"Once the missing information is supplied by the parties,
the clock is re-started and the deadline for the Commission's
decision is then adjusted accordingly," Commission spokesman
Ricardo Cardoso said in an email.
To address competition concerns, Halliburton proposed a new
set of divestitures in January to regulators, with plans to sell
assets of Halliburton and Baker Hughes with combined 2013
revenue of $5.2 billion.
However, Halliburton has yet to make a formal divestiture
offer to the European Commission.
Once the formal offer is submitted, the commission will
commence its due diligence process on the package, Iberia
Capital Partners analyst Robert MacKenzie wrote in a note to
clients on Monday.
MacKenzie recently lowered the probability estimate of the
deal going through to 40-50 percent, due to the lengthy
regulatory process.
The EU competition authority is concerned that the deal may
reduce competition and innovation in more than 30 product
markets, both onshore and offshore.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Amrutha Gayathri in
Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens and Maju Samuel)