EU regulators resume scrutiny of Halliburton, Baker Hughes deal

April 12 - EU competition regulators have resumed their
scrutiny of U.S. oil industry services group Halliburton Co's
plan to acquire smaller rival Baker Hughes, a
deal which U.S. authorities say is uncompetitive and wants to
block.
The European Commission, which halted its investigation into
the $35 billion deal last month while waiting for more details
from the companies, will now decide by Aug. 11 whether to clear
or veto the takeover.
"Once the requested missing information is provided the
Commission restarts the clock," Commission spokesman Ricardo
Cardoso said in an email.
The EU antitrust authority has previously expressed concerns
that the deal may reduce competition and innovation.
Halliburton has said it is willing to sell assets from both
companies with a combined 2013 revenue of $5.2 billion but has
yet to make a formal offer to regulators.
The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit last week to
stop the merger, valued at $35 billion when it was first
announced in November 2014, saying it would leave only two
dominant suppliers in 20 business lines in the global well
drilling and oil industry construction services industry, with
Schlumberger NV being one of the two.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Greg Mahlich)