Halliburton to be told about EU concerns over Baker Hughes deal - source

* State of play meeting scheduled for late next week
* Likely to up pressure on Halliburton for concessions
* EU could open full probe if firm fails to allay concerns
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Dec 11 Oilfield services provider
Halliburton will meet with EU antitrust regulators next
week where it is expected to be told about competition worries
over its $35 billion bid for Baker Hughes, a person
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The European Commission has been reviewing the proposed
tie-up of the No. 2 and No. 3 players since Nov. 27 when
Halliburton refiled a request for approval after an earlier
application was dismissed because it provided insufficient data.
The preliminary scrutiny is scheduled to end on Jan. 12.
The so-called state of play meeting is scheduled for late
next week. Such events, which usually take place at the end of
the third week of the Commission's preliminary scrutiny, are
typically an opportunity for the enforcer to set out potential
problems arising from merger deals.
They also ratchet up the pressure on companies to offer
concessions or face a lengthy investigation which could last
five months or more.
Halliburton has already agreed to divest $5.2 billion in
overlapping businesses to quell concerns the merger would lead
to higher prices and less innovation. It is prepared to sell
businesses with total revenues of $7.5 billion.
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso and Baker Hughes
spokeswoman Erica Shillings Bundick declined to comment.
Halliburton spokeswoman Emily Mir did not immediately reply to
an email requesting comment.
U.S. antitrust authorities are also looking into the deal
which has already been cleared in Canada, Kazakhstan, South
Africa, Colombia and Turkey. Decisions from Australia and Brazil
are pending.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Alastair Macdonald and
Jane Merriman)