HIGHLIGHTS-British PM May sets out plans for Brexit
LONDON, Jan 17 Prime Minister Theresa May is setting out the principles that will guide her approach to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union in a speech in London on Tuesday.
May 1 Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc are expected to announce the termination of their merger agreement on Monday after it faced opposition from U.S. and European antitrust regulators, a person familiar with the matter said.
The contract governing Halliburton's acquisition of Baker Hughes, which was valued at $35 billion when it was announced in November 2014, expired on Saturday without an agreement by the companies to extend it, the person added.
The source asked not to be identified because no official announcement has yet been made. Halliburton and Baker Hughes did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)
LONDON, Jan 17 Prime Minister Theresa May is setting out the principles that will guide her approach to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union in a speech in London on Tuesday.
* Koppers and Arcelormittal enter into long-term coal tar supply agreements through 2026
* Comstock mining announces $10.7 million strategic refinancing