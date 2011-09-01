Baker Hughes recruits ex-NASA employees

* Oilfield services company wants to fill 200 positions
* Thousands of NASA jobs lost with shuttle program ending
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 1 Baker Hughes Inc (BHI.N),
which specializes in extracting oil and gas from under the
ground, wants to hire people who once explored beyond Earth.
The oilfield services company held a two-day event this
week to recruit current and former workers at another
Houston-based institution, NASA, now that the U.S. space agency
is no longer involved in manned space flight.
About 800 people attended the event at the Aerospace
Transition Center in Houston over the two days, and 220
interviews were held on site, a Baker Hughes spokeswoman said
on Thursday.
The company, with 53,000 employees worldwide at the end of
2010, said in a statement that it had been looking to fill more
than 200 scientific, engineering and business-related
positions.
Thousands of jobs have been lost in Houston and elsewhere
as a result of the space shuttle program ending in July.
[ID:nN1E76K019]
(Reporting by Braden Reddall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)