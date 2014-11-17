Halliburton to buy Baker Hughes for $34.6 bln

BRIEF-Syntel Q1 earnings per share $0.46
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Nov 17 Halliburton Co, the world's second-largest oilfield services provider, said it would buy smaller rival Baker Hughes Inc for about $34.6 billion in cash and stock.
Halliburton said the offer was worth $78.62 per Baker Hughes share, based on Halliburton's closing on Nov. 12.
The offer is a 31 percent premium to Baker Hughes' Friday close on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Allergan partners with Target Pharmasolutions to advance NASH research
* Supremex announces appointment of Chief Financial Officer and strengthens executive team