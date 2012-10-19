Baker Hughes profit slides on weak North American drilling activity

Oct 19 Baker Hughes Inc, the world's third-largest oilfield services company, reported a 60 percent drop in earnings as a drop in North American drilling activity led to weaker prices for its services.

Net income attributable to Baker Hughes fell to $279 million, or 63 cents per share, in the third quarter from $706 million, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $5.23 billion.