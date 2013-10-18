UPDATE 1-Baker Hughes profit up on strong international drilling

UPDATE 1-Porsche-Piech clan to stay out of VW management - Porsche chairman
Oct 18 Baker Hughes Inc, the world's third-largest oilfield services company, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by strong drilling activity in the Middle East and Asia Pacific.
A seasonal recovery in Canada helped. Drilling activity in Canada usually picks up in the summer after the ground dries.
Total revenue rose about 8 percent to $5.79 billion, with revenue from the Middle East and Asia Pacific region increasing by about 10 percent.
The Houston-based company has ramped up its global operations as weak natural gas prices continued to hurt demand for pressure pumping services in North America.
Net income rose 22 percent to $341 million, or 77 cents per share in the third quarter, from $279 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items related to restructuring in Latin America, Baker Hughes earned 81 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 78 cents on revenue of $5.77 billion.
Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services provider, also reported a profit that topped analysts' estimates due to a resilient North American market and growth in its international business.
Baker Hughes shares, which have risen 5 percent in the last three months, closed at $51.78 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
