Baker Hughes profit rises on international business

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
July 20 Baker Hughes Inc, the world's third-largest oilfield services company, posted a 30 percent rise in second-quarter profit on increased revenue from its international business, primarily Europe and the Middle East.
Net income rose to $439 million, or $1 per share, from $338 million, or 77 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $5.32 billion.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.