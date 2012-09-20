New Issue- Baker & Taylor sold $145.375 mln in notes

BRIEF-Dr Reddy's says U.S. court finds co's product infringes some patents
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
Sept 20 Baker & Taylor Acquisitions Corp on Thursday sold $145.375 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was decreased from the originally planned $150 million. Jefferies was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: BAKER & TAYLOR AMT $145.375 MLN COUPON 15 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/01/2012 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 15 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/28/2012 S&P TRIPLE-C SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.