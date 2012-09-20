版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五 06:02 BJT

New Issue- Baker & Taylor sold $145.375 mln in notes

Sept 20 Baker & Taylor Acquisitions Corp
 on Thursday sold $145.375 million of senior secured
notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was decreased from the originally
planned $150 million. 
    Jefferies was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: BAKER & TAYLOR

AMT $145.375 MLN COUPON 15 PCT      MATURITY    04/01/2017   
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   04/01/2012
MOODY'S B3       YIELD 15 PCT       SETTLEMENT  09/28/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-C     SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A         MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐