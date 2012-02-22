Continental Resources forecasts stronger 2012 output

* Continental revises 2012 production forecast

* Output to grow by up to 40 pct in 2012

* Continental plans to complete 325 wells in 2012

Feb 22 Oklahoma-based Continental Resources expects its 2012 total crude oil and equivalent output to grow by up to 40 percent, the company said in its fourth-quarter earnings report Wednesday.

The company, which is among the largest crude oil producers in North Dakota's Bakken shale prospect, had previously projected a 26 to 28 percent growth rate.

Continental produced 45,200 barrels-per-day of crude oil in 2011. Crude oil accounted for 73 percent of the company's total production last year.

Output growth was very strong in late 2011 and early 2012, according to CEO Harold Hamm.

"With this momentum, we now expect to grow production in a range of 37 percent to 40 percent for the year," Hamm said.

Continental plans to complete 325 wells in 2012 more than half of which will be in the Bakken.