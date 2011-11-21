RPT-INSIGHT-Bakken's next bombshell? 1st US refinery since disco

NEW REFINERY

Now North Dakota has just one refinery, Tesoro Corp's (TSO.N) 58,000 bpd refinery, about 223 miles (358 km) southeast of the new refinery's site.

Tesoro aims to begin construction before year-end on a 10,000 bpd expansion of the Mandan plant geared mostly toward increasing diesel output. Still, the state will be far from supplying its own diesel needs. Much of what it consumes comes from refineries in Montana and Minnesota.

The Dakota Oil Processing project is expected to fill 252,000 gallons per day, or about 10 percent, of the state's current diesel needs, said CEO Chester Trabucco.

"The singular focus of this refinery is to be able to provide diesel to the local community and the oil industry," Trabucco said. "By definition, providing that diesel relieves suppliers to better cover their agricultural customers."

The project involves a refinery on 160 acres that was zoned for crops. Pending state approval of an air permit and secured financing, the company hopes to break ground at the first thaw in May 2012 and start it up a year later, Trabucco said.

It is not the only proposed new refinery in the country.

In 2007, Dallas-based Hyperion Resources Inc proposed building a 400,000 bpd refinery and electrical power plant project in the southeast corner of South Dakota, about 675 miles from the site.

At the time, U.S. gasoline demand was high, prices were rising and capacity was running short, prompting plans to expand. Most refiners opted to expand existing plants instead of building new ones, given the regulatory hurdles and costs.

A company called Garco Energy built a tiny 4,000 bpd plant in Wyoming on the remnants of a natural gas processing facility.

But times have changed.

The global recession and high oil prices have put domestic gasoline and fuel demand into a near terminal decline; refiners on the East Coast are shutting down and others are exporting.

Hyperion has not given up on the South Dakota proposal, but a lengthy permitting process and two construction extensions pushed the planned groundbreaking back to mid-March 2013.

Analysts say even the smaller North Dakota plant is not yet a done deal.

"They still have to go through the regulatory and environmental review process," said Mark Routt, an analyst and engineer at KBC in Houston.

Jim Semerad, manager of compliance and permitting for the North Dakota Department of Health's air quality division, said the state is reviewing the project's permit.

MUTED OPPOSITION

Unlike the local outrage that has stalled shale gas drilling efforts in New York or the not-in-my-backyard attitude that has often thwarted other industrial projects, there is limited opposition to the Dakota Oil Processing plant.

Susan Zimmerman, a part-time rancher and farmer who lives about 10 miles from the proposed refinery site, has gathered about 50 signatures from neighbors worried about emissions and increased truck traffic near their serene farmland.

"This area has not been very populated," she said. "We don't have the infrastructure for all of this, all the traffic. These roads are small."

She said her chief concern is trading fertile farmland for a refinery when oil prices could fall and snuff out the boom.

"What happens when oil goes down and you don't have the agriculture to fall back on? You can't put all your eggs in one basket. I just feel this can be put in a better place on less productive land." (Additional reporting by Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing by Jonathan Leff and David Gregorio)