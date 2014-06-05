North Dakota flaring crackdown may slow oil field growth

| HOUSTON/NEW YORK, June 5
HOUSTON/NEW YORK, June 5 North Dakota is
cracking down on flaring, the wasteful burning of natural gas,
with strict rules that may stymie development in areas far from
pipelines in a state that is one of the fastest-growing U.S. oil
fields.
The new rules also will effectively reinforce the
competitive advantage enjoyed by producers that have already
taken steps to curb flaring.
The state's Industrial Commission, a three-member regulator
chaired by Governor Jack Dalrymple, changed its policy on June 1
to require energy companies to submit a plan to capture any
natural gas that could be released by a new well when filing for
permits.
Without a plan, applications for new wells will not be
approved, state officials said.
In addition, new rules for existing wells are slated to be
announced July 1. The goal is to reduce the amount of gas
flared, an economic and environmental consequence of the shale
boom, to 10 percent by 2020 from about 30 percent currently.
"As they're planning out growth strategies, (corporate)
boards are going to have to think about gas capture more and
more," said Ron Ness, head of the North Dakota Petroleum
Council, a trade group.
North Dakota, the No. 2 producer of oil after Texas, is
responsible for a third of all the flared gas in the United
States, according to the Energy Information Agency.
The natural gas that is produced along with crude oil needs
to be flared if there is no pipeline to take it to market.
While the North Dakota has some natural gas processing
infrastructure, about $2 billion in investment is needed to
build enough pipelines to avert flaring and keep up with the
pace of oil production, according to an industry task force.
For example, Divide County in the northwest corner of the
state has limited pipeline access and Mckenzie County, farther
south, has plenty of pipes but they are too small to accommodate
the area's production, said Justin Kringstad, director of the
North Dakota Pipeline Authority.
Continental Resources Inc, Marathon Oil Corp
and Hess are already working to cut flaring, recognizing
that they are burning a product that could be sold.
Lee Tillman, Marathon's chief executive, said at a recent
conference that while his company already has specific gas
capture plans, conforming to the new regulations "will take a
lot of work and a lot of investment."
"It won't be easy," he said.
Hess opened an expansion of its processing plant in Tioga
earlier this year, saying it helped reduce flaring. Oneok
and privately held Hiland Partners are building more
plants as well.
If pipelines are not available, oil companies can look to
turn natural gas into fuel for use near wells with
natural-gas-fueled generators or liquefaction equipment.
New rules could boost demand for products from Chart
Industries Inc, which makes small liquefaction
equipment, and Capstone Turbine Corp, a maker of small
power plants, said Pavel Molchanov, analyst at Raymond James.
"The regulations are stimulating demand for this," Molchanov
said.
(Reporting by Anna Driver and Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry
Wade and Leslie Adler)