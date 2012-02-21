UPDATE 1-Joint Venture considering new Bakken refinery

* 20,000 bpd refinery to process Bakken crude into diesel

* Calumet Specialty Products to operate plant

* Project cost estimated under $500 million

NEW YORK, Feb 21 North Dakota-based MDU Resources and Calumet Specialty Products have agreed to jointly build a 20,000 barrel-per-day diesel refinery in southwestern North Dakota that will process crude from the Bakken shale prospect, the companies said Tuesday.

The companies are in the process of selecting a site, obtaining permits and procuring crude oil for the refinery.

Diesel from the refinery will be marketed to the region's agricultural and industrial sectors.

The pipeline will likely be located near Dickinson, North Dakota, close to the I-94 highway and a railroad that services the state, MDU Resources spokesman Rick Matteson said.

Indianapolis, Indiana-based Calumet Specialty Products will operate the plant through its refining arm, he added.

Although estimates for total project cost have not been finalized, the refinery will likely be built for under on $500 million, according to Matteson.

MDU Resources runs a 3,700 mile (5,954 Kilometer) natural gas pipeline network that transports some 860 million cubic feet (mmcf) a day, mostly in North Dakota and Montana.

Calumet Specialty Partners bought Murphy Oil Corp's 34,300 bpd refinery in Superior, Wisconsin, over the summer. Aside from refining motor fuels, the company also processes specialty products such as lubricants, solvents and waxes used in consumer, automotive and industrial products.