BlackRock's iShares names new EMEA fixed income head

LONDON, Sept 12 BlackRock's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) business iShares has appointed a new fixed income chief in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) as it steps up efforts to meet growing demand for index-tracking bond investments in the region.

iShares has appointed Brett Olson, former managing director of Nomura's asset backed securities sales team in EMEA, to lead its burgeoning fixed income product development, sales and capital markets teams.

Olson will report to Tom Fekete, who recently joined iShares as head of product development for EMEA and David Heike, Global Head of Fixed Income iShares.

"Fixed income ETFs have gathered strong assets over the last three years, but we're now seeing a revolution in demand and in how they are being used," Joe Linhares, Head of iShares in EMEA, said in a statement.

"Institutional investors such as insurance companies are looking to hold more bond ETFs and fewer individual fixed income securities, and at the same time retail investors are learning more about these funds and their benefits, which is further fuelling uptake."

iShares is the world's largest provider of exchange traded funds and runs more than 600 funds invested in equities, fixed income and commodities which trade on 20 exchanges worldwide.