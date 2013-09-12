BlackRock's iShares names new EMEA fixed income head

LONDON, Sept 12 BlackRock's exchange-traded
funds (ETFs) business iShares has appointed a new fixed income
chief in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) as it steps up
efforts to meet growing demand for index-tracking bond
investments in the region.
iShares has appointed Brett Olson, former managing director
of Nomura's asset backed securities sales team in EMEA, to lead
its burgeoning fixed income product development, sales and
capital markets teams.
Olson will report to Tom Fekete, who recently joined iShares
as head of product development for EMEA and David Heike, Global
Head of Fixed Income iShares.
"Fixed income ETFs have gathered strong assets over the last
three years, but we're now seeing a revolution in demand and in
how they are being used," Joe Linhares, Head of iShares in EMEA,
said in a statement.
"Institutional investors such as insurance companies are
looking to hold more bond ETFs and fewer individual fixed income
securities, and at the same time retail investors are learning
more about these funds and their benefits, which is further
fuelling uptake."
iShares is the world's largest provider of exchange traded
funds and runs more than 600 funds invested in equities, fixed
income and commodities which trade on 20 exchanges worldwide.