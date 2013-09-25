版本:
中国
BRIEF-Balfour Beatty wins 125 mln stg Texas project

Sept 25 Balfour Beatty PLC : * Contract win * Selected for £125 million Texas student accommodation project * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
