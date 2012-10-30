Clinton, Ashton push Balkans on reforms

* US, EU to press Bosnia, Serbia and Kosovo to overcome past
* Bosnia paralysed by infighting; Serbia and Kosovo at odds
* Clinton also due to visit NATO allies Albania and Croatia
By Andrew Quinn
SARAJEVO, Oct 30 The United States and the
European Union combined on Tuesday to push Balkan states to
resolve festering political and economic disputes obstructing
more integration with the rest of Europe.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and EU foreign
policy chief Catherine Ashton began a three-nation Balkan trip
in Bosnia, where a power struggle between ethnic Serb, Muslim
and Croat parties has stymied progress since their 1992-95 war.
Clinton's Balkans trip, probably her last before stepping
down early next year, represents her final effort to settle some
of the legacies of the bloody break-up of federal Yugoslavia in
the 1990s, when her husband Bill Clinton was president.
"We're disappointed that the leaders of Bosnia and
Herzegovina have not put the interests of the country first," a
senior U.S. official told reporters travelling with Clinton.
In similar vein, Clinton and Ashton will urge Serbia and
majority-Albanian Kosovo, which broke away from Belgrade in
2008, to improve their ties further, U.S. officials said.
Bosnia has been governed along ethnic lines since the war,
which killed an estimated 100,000 people and split the country
into two autonomous regions joined by a weak central government,
under the U.S.-brokered 1995 Dayton Peace Accords.
Intense political infighting has slowed reforms, leaving
Bosnia lagging its neighbours on the road to EU membership.
Clinton and Ashton were likely to remind Bosnian leaders
that they must stick with the Dayton agreement.
"Party leaders can obviously work out, within that
framework, the relationships they want, but there should be no
questioning of the basic fundamentals of the Dayton peace
arrangement," the U.S. official said.
Leaders of Bosnia's Serb Republic do not hide their contempt
for the joint state and say it is doomed to disintegrate.
KOSOVO TENSIONS
Clinton and Ashton were due later in the day in Belgrade,
where they will encourage nationalist Serbian President Tomislav
Nikolic and Socialist Prime Minister Ivica Dacic to make good on
promises to improve ties with Kosovo, the U.S. official said.
Serbia, a pariah under the late Slobodan Milosevic in the
1990s, has made some progress on reforms since his ouster in
2000, arresting war crimes suspects and overhauling the economy.
But tensions with Kosovo, which seceded with the help of a
NATO air war in 1999, are holding Belgrade back and the EU says
accession talks cannot start until they are resolved.
Nikolic and Dacic, whose coalition took power this year, say
they are ready for more normal ties with Kosovo, but that Serbia
will never recognise Kosovo as independent.
"Obviously there's much work that remains to be done and
significant differences remain," the U.S. official said.
Clinton and Ashton plan to hold meetings in Kosovo on
Wednesday, before Clinton goes to Albania and Croatia, both
members of NATO. The West hopes Croatia's scheduled accession to
the EU in 2013, following fellow ex-Yugoslav Slovenia in 2004,
will encourage its neighbours to redouble their efforts.