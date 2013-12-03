版本:
REFILE-BRIEF-Ball Aerospace & Technologies completes primary structure for JPSS-1

Dec 3 Dec 3 Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp : * Says completes primary structure for JPSS-1 * Completed primary bus structure of the first satellite in the joint polar satellite system * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
