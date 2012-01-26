UPDATE 1-Ball Q4 profit misses Street

Jan 26 Packaging products maker Ball Corp's fourth-quarter profit missed Wall Street expectations due to a rise in costs.

Net profit from continuing operations fell to $77.5 million, or 47 cents a share, from $92.2 million, or 52 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 48 cents a share, while analysts had expected 53 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it has a goal of achieving a 10 to 15 percent per-share earnings growth in 2012.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose about 3 percent to $2.05 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $2.06 billion on average.