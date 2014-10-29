Fuel-cell maker Ballard Power reports third-quarter results

Oct 28 Canadian fuel-cell product maker Ballard Power Systems Inc reported a lower third-quarter loss as costs fell and sales of its telecom backup power fuel cells rose.

Net loss narrowed to $2.4 million, or 2 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $4.6 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Burnaby, British Columbia-based company's total revenue rose 21 percent to $20.6 million. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)