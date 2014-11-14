BRIEF-SPC IXAS Zuid-Oost reaches financial close for A9 motorway PPP project

Nov 14 Ballast Nedam NV :
* Special purpose company IXAS Zuid-Oost B.V. reaches
financial close for A9 motorway public-private-partnership
project
* IXAS Zuid-Oost was created by Ballast Nedam, Fluor Corp
, Heijmans Capital (joint venture of Heijmans
and 3I Infrastructure PLC ) and 3I Infrastructure PLC
* Financing comprises debt and equity
* Short term debt of 140 million euros and half of long term
debt of about 410 million euros are made available by BNG Bank,
DZ Bank, ING, KBC, SMBC and Societe Generale
* European Investment Bank to provide other half of long
term debt
* Equity investment to be made by four shareholders of IXAS
Zuid-Oost with equal share
* A9 motorway project total nominal value is about 700
million euros, including 20-year management and maintenance
period
* Ballast Nedam, Fluor and Heijmans to participate in
construction and operation phase with equal share of one third
each
