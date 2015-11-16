UPDATE 2-Constellation Brands to buy craft beer brewer Ballast Point

* Deal for $1 bln, Constellation's biggest deal since 2012
* No impact from AB InBev-SABMiller deal-Constellation CEO
* Deal to add $0.05-$0.06 to Constellation's 2017 EPS
* Ballast to operate as standalone craft arm
* Constellation shares up 1.5 pct in afternoon trading
(Adds Constellation CEO comments, details, shares)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Nov 16 Constellation Brands Inc said it
will buy Sculpin IPA-owner Ballast Point Brewing & Spirits for
about $1 billion to enter the fast-growing craft beer market, in
what will be its biggest acquisition since 2012.
Constellation does not expect the Anheuser-Busch
InBev-SABMiller Plc colossus to hurt its market of high-margin
Mexican brews such as Corona and Modelo in the United States,
Chief Executive Rob Sands told Reuters.
"We focus almost fully on the high end of the beer business,
and we are really focused only on the U.S. domestic business,"
Sands said.
The AB InBev -SABMiller combination will
produce a third of the world's beer. SABMiller's Miller brands,
which will be bought by Molson Coors Brewing Co and AB
InBev's brands such as Budweiser are relatively cheaper.
Beer volumes in North America and western Europe have
steadily declined in the past two decades as consumers shift to
craft brews made by independent players, leading major beer
companies to enter that market through acquisitions.
The $19.6 billion-U.S. craft beer market grew by about 18
percent in barrel volume in 2014, compared with a 0.5 percent
increase in volumes in the U.S. beer industry, according to the
Brewers Association.
San Diego-based Ballast Point makes more than 40 different
types of craft beer and its brands also include Grapefruit
Sculpin IPA.
Ballast Point is expected to have net sales of about $115
million this year, Constellation said in a statement.
The company, which will operate as Constellation's
standalone craft business, employs more than 500 employees and
has four facilities in the San Diego area, Sands said.
The deal, to be financed with cash and debt, is expected to
close at the end of this year and add to 5-6 cents per share to
Constellation's earnings in the year ending February 2017, the
company said.
The Ballast Point deal will be Constellation's largest since
2012, when it bought the remaining 50 percent interest in Crown
Imports LLC, its joint venture with Grupo Modelo S.A.B. de C.V
for $1.85 billion.
Constellation Brands said in August it was setting up a
venture capital arm to invest in smaller-scale new and
distinctive concepts in alcoholic beverages, which may include
craft beer.
Constellation's shares were up 1.5 percent at $134.18 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)