UPDATE 1-Ball Corp Q3 results beat estimates

Oct 27 Packaging products maker Ball Corp posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong demand for metal packaging in China and Brazil, and improved metal beverage can volumes in North America.

For the third quarter, net income was $132.1 million, or 79 cents a share, compared with $227.5 million, or $1.25 a share a year ago.

Excluding special items, the company earned 81 cents a share. Revenue rose 15 percent to $2.3 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 78 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $2.22 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Broomfield, Colorado-based company have gained 17 percent in value until Wednesday since touching a year low of $29.69 on Oct. 4 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)