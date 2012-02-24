版本:
New Issue-Ball Corp sells $750mln in notes

Feb 24 Ball Corp on Friday sold
$750 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, J.P Morgan,
Deutsche Bank and Barclay's Capital were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: BALL CORPORATION	
	
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 5 PCT       MATURITY    03/15/2022   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   09/15/2012 	
MOODY'S Ba1     YIELD 5 PCT        SETTLEMENT  03/09/2012 	
S&P BB-PLUS     SPREAD 301 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

