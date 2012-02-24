New Issue-Ball Corp sells $750mln in notes

Feb 24 Ball Corp on Friday sold $750 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, J.P Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Barclay's Capital were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BALL CORPORATION AMT $750 MLN COUPON 5 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 5 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/09/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 301 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS