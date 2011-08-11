UPDATE 1-Bally Technologies gives weak outlook

* Q4 adj EPS $0.56 vs est $0.55

Aug 11 Bally Technologies Inc forecast first-quarter and full-year earnings that could fall short of Wall Street expectations as the slot machine maker grappled with higher production costs and weak replacement sales.

For the July-September quarter, the company expects profit to exceed 40 cents per share, versus analysts' mean expectations of 53 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the year, Bally expects to earn more than $2.15 per share, which compares to Wall Street expectations of $2.59.

For the fourth quarter ended June 30, Bally earned $25.5 million, or 51 cents a share, compared with $51 million, or 89 cents a share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 56 cents a share in the quarter.

Gross margins for the quarter fell 62 percent, compared with 65 percent last year, primarily due to higher production costs in its gaming equipment segment and a higher royalty-based mix of new-unit game sales and conversion kit sales.

Bally, which competes with bigger rivals like International Game Technology and WMS Industries Inc , said revenue rose 9.5 percent to $213.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 55 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $203.5 million.

Shares of the Las Vegas-based company closed at $35.24 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)