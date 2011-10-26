UPDATE 1-Bally Technologies Q1 beats; raises FY outlook

* Q1 EPS $0.45 vs est $0.43
* Q1 rev $195 mln vs est $186.8 mln
* Sees FY 2012 EPS $2.20-$2.45 vs est $2.33
(Follows alerts)
Oct 26 Bally Technologies Inc's
quarterly profit topped market estimates and the slot machine
maker raised its full-year profit outlook as it won large
contracts recently.
For fiscal 2012, Bally, which competes with bigger rivals
like International Game Technology and WMS Industries
Inc , expects to earn $2.20-$2.45 per share, higher than
its previous outlook of $2.15.
Analysts were looking for a profit of $2.33 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We signed several large contracts recently which have
improved our long-term visibility, allowing us to better gauge
the back half of fiscal 2012," Chief Financial Officer Neil
Davidson said in a statement.
For the first quarter, Bally's profit fell to $20.4 million,
or 45 cents a share, from $21.8 million, or 39 cents a share, a
year ago.
Revenue rose 14 percent to $195 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 43 cents on
revenue of $186.8 million.
Shares of the company closed at $33.28 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Don Sebastian)