UPDATE 1-Bally Technologies Q1 beats; raises FY outlook

* Q1 EPS $0.45 vs est $0.43

* Q1 rev $195 mln vs est $186.8 mln

* Sees FY 2012 EPS $2.20-$2.45 vs est $2.33 (Follows alerts)

Oct 26 Bally Technologies Inc's quarterly profit topped market estimates and the slot machine maker raised its full-year profit outlook as it won large contracts recently.

For fiscal 2012, Bally, which competes with bigger rivals like International Game Technology and WMS Industries Inc , expects to earn $2.20-$2.45 per share, higher than its previous outlook of $2.15.

Analysts were looking for a profit of $2.33 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We signed several large contracts recently which have improved our long-term visibility, allowing us to better gauge the back half of fiscal 2012," Chief Financial Officer Neil Davidson said in a statement.

For the first quarter, Bally's profit fell to $20.4 million, or 45 cents a share, from $21.8 million, or 39 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $195 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 43 cents on revenue of $186.8 million.

Shares of the company closed at $33.28 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Don Sebastian)