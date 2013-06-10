Baloise cuts 400 jobs in Germany in drive to cut spending

ZURICH, June 10 Baloise said it will
cut 400 German jobs over the next four years as part of 40
million euros ($52.88 million) in spending cuts.
The Basel-based insurer will shut offices in Bremen and
Nuremberg in three years, and pool resources at sites in Hamburg
and Bad Homburg, the company said on Monday.
"With these optimisation measures, we are making our German
insurance business fit for the future and are emphasising the
strategic importance of Germany as a core market," Baloise Chief
Executive Martin Strobel said in a statement.
Baloise, which expects the cuts to help profits from the
current year, said it targets a lower combined ratio of between
93 and 96 percent by doing so.
($1 = 0.7564 euros)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)