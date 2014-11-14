BRIEF-Baloise Holding says expands total volume of business as at Sept. 30 by 5.5 pct

Nov 14 Baloise Holding AG

* Says will report an exceptionally good profit for 2014 on back of its excellent insurance operations, disposal of its shareholdings in Nationale Suisse and Helvetia and sale of Basler Austria

* Says expects its net combined ratio for 2014 to be lower than it was last year

* Says expanded its total volume of business as at Sept. 30 by 5.5 per cent