版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 11月 14日 星期五 14:45 BJT

BRIEF-Baloise Holding says expands total volume of business as at Sept. 30 by 5.5 pct

Nov 14 Baloise Holding AG

* Says will report an exceptionally good profit for 2014 on back of its excellent insurance operations, disposal of its shareholdings in Nationale Suisse and Helvetia and sale of Basler Austria

* Says expects its net combined ratio for 2014 to be lower than it was last year

* Says expanded its total volume of business as at Sept. 30 by 5.5 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐