BRIEF-Baloise Holding says expands total volume of business as at Sept. 30 by 5.5 pct

BRIEF-ABB CEO says European political uncertainty is dragging on the economy
* CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer says european political uncertainty having a dampening effect on economy
Nov 14 Baloise Holding AG
* Says will report an exceptionally good profit for 2014 on back of its excellent insurance operations, disposal of its shareholdings in Nationale Suisse and Helvetia and sale of Basler Austria
* Says expects its net combined ratio for 2014 to be lower than it was last year
* Says expanded its total volume of business as at Sept. 30 by 5.5 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
ZURICH, April 20 Swiss food giant Nestle maintained its modest 2-4 percent growth target for underlying sales this year, slightly less than Anglo-Dutch rival Unilever , after growth in the first quarter was hit by weak consumer demand for packaged foods in North America and weaker prices in western Europe.