UPDATE 1-Baloise dividend disappoints after profits jump

* Profits of 436.6 mln Sfr beat expectations

* Company proposes unchanged dividend at 4.50 Sfr

* Return on equity target revised down to 8-12 pct (Adds details, background)

ZURICH, March 19 Swiss insurer Baloise announced a flat dividend, disappointing investors who had hoped for an increased payout following a forecast-beating surge in net profit and a more than doubling in investment returns.

Baloise, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, said on Tuesday it would propose a dividend of 4.50 francs per share, below analysts' average forecast for a 5 percent hike.

The insurer said it was committed to making consistent, attractive payouts to shareholders. However, some analysts had expected a special dividend in the group's anniversary year.

"No special dividend is bad news as it shows lack of confidence in terms of capital adequacy," said Kepler analyst Fabrizio Croce.

Baloise shares slipped 1.4 percent in early exchanges, trading at 89.50 Swiss francs per share, lagging a 0.5 percent fall in the European insurers index.

Net profit surged to 436.6 million Swiss francs ($462 million) last year, ahead of analyst expectations for 426 million.

Baloise's 2011 profits had been hit by large impairments on its troubled euro zone bonds, including a loss of 130 million francs on Greek government bonds.

However, the insurer lowered its return on equity target to 8 to 12 percent, after putting its 15 percent target under review last year as weak markets and rock bottom interest rates continued to squeeze profitability.

Baloise said its combined ratio, which measures expenses to revenues, improved to 94.1 percent from 95.5 percent a year earlier. The solvency ratio, a measure of assets against liabilities that indicates capital strength, rose to 277 percent from 203 percent a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9451 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Mark Potter)