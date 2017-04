ZURICH, March 19 Swiss insurer Baloise cut its return-on-equity target and proposed an unchanged dividend, after reporting full-year profits that beat expectations.

Net profit rose surged to 436.6 million Swiss francs ($462 million) on the year, ahead of analyst expectations for 426 million.

Baloise's 2011 profits had been hit by large impairments on its portfolio of troubled euro zone bonds.

($1 = 0.9451 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)