版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 29日 星期五 13:26 BJT

RPT-BRIEF-Baloise Holding completed sale of Basler Versicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft in Austria to Helvetia Group

(Repeats to add the RIC of Helvetia Holding)

Aug 29 Aug 29 Baloise Holding AG : * Says has completed the sale of Basler Versicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft in Austria to Helvetia Group * Says transaction is expected to generate a one-off profit of around CHF 70 million in the second half of 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐