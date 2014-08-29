RPT-BRIEF-Baloise Holding completed sale of Basler Versicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft in Austria to Helvetia Group

BRIEF-Transocean says as of April 24, 2017, contract backlog is $10.8 bln
As of April 24, 2017, company's contract backlog is $10.8 billion
Baloise Holding AG has completed the sale of Basler Versicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft in Austria to Helvetia Group. Transaction is expected to generate a one-off profit of around CHF 70 million in the second half of 2014
* Biotelemetry, Inc. issues prospectus for public tender offer to acquire lifewatch ag
* Shareholders of lifewatch will receive either chf 10 in cash and 0.1457 shares of biotelemetry stock or chf 8.00 in cash and 0.2185 shares of biotelemetry stock