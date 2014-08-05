版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 5日 星期二 14:04 BJT

BRIEF-Baloise indicated up 2 pct after flagging profit

Aug 5 Baloise Holding AG : * Shares indicated 2 percent higher after insurer flags more than 40 percent

rise in H1 profit Source text for Eikon:
