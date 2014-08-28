版本:
BRIEF-Baloise Holding H1 profit (attributable to shareholders): CHF 350 mln

Aug 28 Baloise Holding AG : * Says H1 profit for the period (attributable to shareholders): CHF 350 million

(30 June 2013: CHF 245 million * Says H1 net combined ratio of 93.2 per cent (H1 20 13: 94.5 per cent * Sees 2014 combined ratio of between 93 per cent and 96 per cent * Sees 2014 new business margin in excess of 10 per cent and a return on equity

of between 8 per cent and 12 per cent * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
