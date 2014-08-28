BRIEF-Baloise Holding H1 profit (attributable to shareholders): CHF 350 mln

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Aug 28 Baloise Holding AG : * Says H1 profit for the period (attributable to shareholders): CHF 350 million
(30 June 2013: CHF 245 million * Says H1 net combined ratio of 93.2 per cent (H1 20 13: 94.5 per cent * Sees 2014 combined ratio of between 93 per cent and 96 per cent * Sees 2014 new business margin in excess of 10 per cent and a return on equity
of between 8 per cent and 12 per cent * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.