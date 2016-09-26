UPDATE 2-Baltic Exchange shareholders approve takeover by Singapore Exchange

* Freight market struggling with low rates, too many ships
* Regulatory approval for takeover likely - sources
* SGX wants to expand presence in shipping
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Sept 26 Baltic Exchange shareholders
approved on Monday an 87 million pound ($112 million) takeover
by Singapore Exchange for one of London's oldest
institutions, in a deal giving SGX access to the
multi-billion-dollar freight derivatives market.
As the global shipping industry struggles with poor market
conditions, SGX offered - after months of talks - Baltic
shareholders 160.41 pounds per share.
Shareholders will receive separately 19.30 pounds per share
from the unlisted Baltic as a final dividend, giving the
privately owned business a total valuation of about 87 million
pounds.
At its general meeting, 95 percent of those voting, or 228
shareholders, approved the deal. Many of the Baltic's
shareholders are in the shipping industry and include ship
brokers, companies and individuals.
"This is about people actually taking a step back and saying
is this a fair and appropriate way of moving the Baltic
forward?" Outgoing Baltic chief executive Jeremy Penn told
Reuters.
"Had the shareholders and members felt this was a bad deal,
a bad thing, they would still have turned it down," he said.
The takeover, unanimously recommended by the Baltic's board
last month, is one of the latest developments in a long string
of mergers, bidding wars and failed deals among global
exchanges.
SGX is looking to expand its global presence in shipping and
has been developing Asian pricing benchmarks for commodities
such as iron ore, liquefied natural gas and coking coal.
"We now look forward to completing the transaction and
realising the growth opportunities as we bring together two
important maritime centres," SGX CEO Loh Boon Chye said in a
statement.
The deal will need regulatory approval, which shipping
industry sources say is likely to be given.
The Baltic also named Mark Jackson its new CEO. Jackson,
currently chief commercial officer of AM Nomikos Group and a
former chairman and director of the Baltic Exchange, is expected
to take up his appointment early in 2017.
Founded in 1744 as a forum for chartering vessels, the Baltic
Exchange now produces benchmark indexes for global shipping
rates and owns a trading platform for the freight derivatives
market.
The Singapore Exchange, started in 1999, made its offer
despite freight costs remaining under pressure, after a slump in
commodity markets coincided with an increase in the number of
vessels.
The Baltic Exchange has been located in the heart of the
City of London since its founding in a coffee house. Its later
flagship building was extensively damaged in an Irish Republican
Army bomb attack in 1992. It moved to different premises and the
Gherkin tower now stands on the site.
The London Metal Exchange, CME Group, ICE
, state-run conglomerate China Merchants Group
and Platts were among other potential bidders, sources told
Reuters previously.
($1 = 0.7739 pounds)
