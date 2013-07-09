Suitors circle Baltic Exchange ship futures platform -sources

LONDON, July 9 London's Baltic Exchange has
received interest from exchanges and financial operators,
including the London Metal Exchange and CME Group, for its dry
freight derivatives platform, Baltex, sources familiar with
matter said.
"The Baltic Exchange has received expressions of interest.
There have been exploratory talks. It is at an early stage," one
source said.
The LME and CME both declined to comment on Tuesday.
Baltic Exchange Chief Executive Jeremy Penn said: "The
Baltic has business relationships with a number of exchanges and
clearing houses and therefore is often in dialogue with them.
Such dialogue of course includes matters related to Baltex. This
does not mean that there are active negotiations under way."