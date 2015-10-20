Baltimore pharmacy reopens as city recovers from rioting

BALTIMORE Oct 20 A Rite Aid pharmacy in
Baltimore shuttered after rioting over the high-profile death of
a black man reopened on Tuesday in a sign of the city's recovery
from the unrest.
The ribbon-cutting on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in
West Baltimore drew a crowd of onlookers, elected officials,
company executives and White House aide Broderick Johnson, a
Baltimore native.
"Baltimore is indeed open for business," Democratic U.S.
Representative Elijah Cummings said in thanking Rite Aid for
reopening the store.
The pharmacy was among about 300 businesses damaged during
arson, rioting and looting that erupted after the funeral of
area resident Freddie Gray in April. A CVS pharmacy that was set
ablaze became a symbol of the unrest and a rallying point for
protesters.
Gray died from a spinal injury suffered while in police
custody. Six officers face trial, with the most serious charge
second-degree depraved-heart murder.
Rite Aid has 30 stores in Baltimore, with about 800
employees. Bryan Everett, the company's executive vice president
of operations, said reopening the site was a priority because
the elderly, area residents and students depended on it for
prescriptions and everyday needs.
