New Issue- Baltimore G&E sells $250 mln in notes

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Aug 14Baltimore Gas & Electric Company on Tuesday sold $250 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BALTIMORE G&E AMT $250 MLN COUPON 2.8 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.62 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 2.844 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/17/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 112 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.