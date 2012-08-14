New Issue- Baltimore G&E sells $250 mln in notes

Aug 14Baltimore Gas & Electric Company on Tuesday sold $250 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BALTIMORE G&E AMT $250 MLN COUPON 2.8 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.62 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 2.844 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/17/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 112 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS