New Issue- Baltimore G&E sells $250 mln in notes

Aug 14Baltimore Gas & Electric Company
 on Tuesday sold $250 million of senior unsecured
notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Morgan
Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: BALTIMORE G&E

AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 2.8 PCT     MATURITY    08/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.62    FIRST PAY   02/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 2.844 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/17/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 112 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

