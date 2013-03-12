BAM says has bid for Google's 250-300 mln pound HQ in London

AMSTERDAM, March 12 Dutch construction firm BAM
said its UK branch was one of the bidders to build
Google's European headquarters in London, whose construction
costs it said were estimated at around 250 to 300 million
pounds.
It is up to Google to decide which construction firm will be
selected as preferred bidder, BAM said in a statement.
The Financial Times reported on its website on Monday
evening, without citing sources, that BAM had won the contract
to build Google's new European headquarters.
The Financial Times said the contract was worth 1 billion
pounds.