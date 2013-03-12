版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 12日 星期二 19:06 BJT

BAM says has bid for Google's 250-300 mln pound HQ in London

AMSTERDAM, March 12 Dutch construction firm BAM said its UK branch was one of the bidders to build Google's European headquarters in London, whose construction costs it said were estimated at around 250 to 300 million pounds.

It is up to Google to decide which construction firm will be selected as preferred bidder, BAM said in a statement.

The Financial Times reported on its website on Monday evening, without citing sources, that BAM had won the contract to build Google's new European headquarters.

The Financial Times said the contract was worth 1 billion pounds.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐