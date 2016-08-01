Pfizer acquires Bamboo Therapeutics to beef up gene therapy arsenal

Aug 1 Pfizer Inc said it had acquired
privately held gene therapy developer Bamboo Therapeutics Inc in
a deal worth up to $645 million to boost its presence in the
treatment of rare diseases.
Research into gene therapy, which aims to insert corrective
genes into malfunctioning cells, goes back a quarter of a
century but the field has experienced multiple setbacks and been
plagued by safety concerns.
However, the discovery of better ways to carry replacement
genes into cells is building optimism.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has yet to approve any
gene therapies but Europe has approved two - a treatment from
GlaxoSmithKline for a rare immune disorder in babies and
one from uniQure NV for a serious blood condition.
Genetic material can be delivered to the cells by a variety
of means, most frequently using a viral vector.
Bamboo was formed in 2014 to advance the work of Dr. Richard
Jude Samulski, who is considered a pioneer in the field after he
became the first to realize the potential of using
adeno-associated virus's (AAV) as a vehicle to replace a
defective gene with a healthy gene.
Through the acquisition, Pfizer will gain access to Bamboo's
experimental gene therapies for rare diseases such as Duchenne
Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), giant axonal neuropathy (GAN),
Friedreich ataxia (FA) and Canavan disease.
Focused on neurological and neuromuscular diseases, Bamboo's
drugs are still in the preclinical or early stages of
development. Pfizer is paying the Chapel Hill, North
Carolina-based company $150 million upfront, and Bamboo stands
to make $495 million in milestone payments.
Pfizer has been investing in gene therapies - touted as a
one-time cure for intractable and expensive-to-treat diseases -
in recent years.
In 2014, the drugmaker entered into a collaboration with
Philadelphia-based Spark Therapeutics Inc to develop
SPK-9001, a gene therapy for hemophilia B.
Earlier this year, Pfizer signed a collaboration and license
agreement with Emeryville, California-based 4D Molecular
Therapeutics to develop targeted vectors for cardiac disease.
Other big drugmakers have made similar investments.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a tie-up with uniQure to
develop gene therapies for heart diseases, while Celgene Corp
has teamed up with bluebird bio Inc for
cancer.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)